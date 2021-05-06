Contact sport for individual disciplines is set to be given the green light to resume as from May 17, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced during a press conference on Thursday.

Organised sport has been halted last March but in the last few weeks, the authorities had announced that sport will gradually resume as from next week.

In fact, Dr Fearne announced that since the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to remain in restricted numbers, the plan for the return of professional sport will come into effect as from Monday.

This means that all national team athletes who are currently preparing themselves to take part in an international competition will be permitted to return to training.

However, these will be done according to a strict protocol that will see only groups of three training together.

Continue reading the articles on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta