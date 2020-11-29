If you have been a patient in hospital, or had a routine check-up done, you probably remember having stickers and wires attached to your chest. These wires monitor your heart and a probe attached to your finger is used to monitor your blood oxygen level. While this is not painful, it can certainly be uncomfortable, especially if you need it for a long time, and particularly when you wake up in a mess of tangled wires.

The Non-Contact Imaging for Vital Sign Monitoring (NIVS) project is an ongoing scientific project involving a collaboration between the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital. It aims to improve upon the currently used methods that monitor vital signs, more specifically the heart rate and the breathing rate, through the use of came­ras that do not involve contact with the patient at all.

Two types of cameras are being used in this project: a thermal camera that detects heat emanating from the body, and a red-green-blue (RGB) camera, which is similar to a normal camera. By processing the images acquired from these cameras using advanced image processing and machine learning techniques, it is possible to extract variations in facial colour, body movement, or heat that are imperceptible to the naked eye. These variations can convey useful information to determine an individual’s heart rate and breathing rate in a contactless manner.

This project will first focus on testing the technology on healthy volunteers in a controlled laboratory setting. At a later stage, the system will also be tested in a clinical setting involving patients being monitored in hospital wards.

The potential of such technology in times of a pandemic cannot be overstated. It saves patients who need long-term monitoring the discomfort of having stickers and wires attached. It also enables staff members to closely monitor individuals who need to be isolated because of infectious diseases without exposing themselves, and without having to use protective clothing every time a wire comes undone (which happens very frequently).

The NIVS project is funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Techno­logy: R&I Technology Development Programme (R&I-2018-004T). For further information, visit the NIVS project page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NIVS-Project-104536994753512.

Sound bites

• In 2011, a team of scientists in a neonatal intensive care unit analysed the difference in temperature at the nostrils of the babies each time the baby exhaled. This temperature difference was only 0.3 to 0.5 degrees Celsius; however, it was possible to detect this slight difference by using very sensitive thermal cameras and use it to assess the rate of breathing of the babies. This was an improvement on previous methods of detection, which involved attaching a small instrument to the baby’s face just beneath the nose, risking irritation to the baby’s delicate skin.

Reference: Abbas, A., Heimann, K., Jergus, K., Orlikowsky, T. and Leonhardt, S., 2011. Neonatal non-contact respiratory monitoring based on real-time infrared thermography. BioMedical Engineering OnLine, 10(1), p.93.

• Scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Centre discovered that sleep and waking cycles in humans are actually regulated by small changes in internal body temperature, within the healthy range (therefore excluding fever). A specialised centre in the brain was known to be sensitive to ambient light to establish when the person should sleep or wake, but this team of scientists went one step further and identified that this brain centre communicates with the rest of the brain by causing changes in the internal temperature of the body that in turn regulate sleeping cycles, known as circadian rhythms.

Reference: E. D. Buhr, S.-H. Yoo, J. S. Takahashi. Temperature as a Universal Resetting Cue for Mammalian Circadian Oscillators. Science, 2010; 330 (6002): 379 DOI: 10.1126/science.1195262

Did you know?

• The heart rate decreases slightly when a healthy person breathes in, and this is more evident if the breath is deep.

• Currently a normal ECG leads can also estimate breathing rate based on changes in the resistance of the chest wall as it moves with each breath.

• The ECG actually measures the electrical currents that travel through the heart via a system of specialised cells that act much like the electrical wires in a home.

• Commercial products exist to monitor people’s vital signs during their sleep, some of which can be placed under a mattress.

