Tottenham end a rollercoaster week with a visit to Leeds on Saturday that could seal the fate of either manager with Spurs boss Antonio Conte hinting he could quit after just four months in the job.

Spurs had seemingly revitalised their bid for a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League with a stunning 95th minute goal from Harry Kane to beat leaders Manchester City 3-2 last weekend.

But they followed up that success by losing 1-0 at Burnley – their fourth defeat in five league games.

