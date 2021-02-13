Inter coach Antonio Conte apologised on Saturday for “reacting badly to provocation” in the midweek Italian Cup match at Juventus.

Ex-Juve boss Conte appeared to show the finger to his former club’s directors at half-time, while footage from broadcaster RAI at the end of the match showed the hosts’ chairman Andrea Agnelli apparently telling Conte to “shut up”.

“The truth, everyone has seen it,” said Conte, who led Juve to three Serie A titles, on the eve of Inter’s league match against Lazio.

