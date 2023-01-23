Antonio Conte has called on his Tottenham players to rediscover their nasty streak as they try to get their season back on track following a dismal run.

Spurs have lost three of their past four Premier League games to slip six points off the top four and another loss at Fulham on Monday would send them down to sixth in the table.

Their form is in sharp contrast to their strong finish last season, when Conte’s men won eight of their final 11 league matches, keeping six clean sheets, to pip Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

“If I have to analyse what happened before, compared to last season, we implemented football knowledge, the tactical aspect and also the players after one year and a half, there is more connection between them,”said Conte.

