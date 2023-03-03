Antonio Conte will again be absent when Tottenham visit Wolves on Saturday but will return to work the following day after recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Spurs head to Molineux following Wednesday’s frustrating 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in the FA Cup, which looks likely to extend the club’s longstanding trophy drought.

“I said he would come back this week and straight after the match against Wolves he will be in London and will be in charge again from Sunday,” assistant Cristian Stellini said on Friday.

More details on SportsDesk.