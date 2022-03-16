Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to help deliver Champions League qualification for his inconsistent side.

Spurs are outsiders in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League after Saturday’s defeat at Manchester United left them six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Conte’s side may have to win almost all of their remaining games to get back into Europe’s elite club competition and the Italian knows he needs his big players to perform.

“If you want to have a hope to fight until the end for this type of target, this is the moment I have to ask a lot to the big players,” he said on the eve of Wednesday’s trip to Brighton.

