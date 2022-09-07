Antonio Conte has revealed his burning desire to improve his Champions League record ahead of Tottenham’s opener against Marseille on Wednesday but admitted it would be “unthinkable” to win the trophy this season.

Tottenham boss Conte is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, with numerous domestic titles in England and Italy, but has struggled in Europe’s elite club competition.

During five previous seasons in the Champions League as a manager, Conte has only made it out of the group stage on two occasions.

The 53-year-old Italian has never gone further in the tournament than a quarter-final appearance with Juventus.

“Success in Europe with a trophy is important for every manager,” Conte told reporters on Tuesday.

