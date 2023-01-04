Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said Son Heung-min still has some way to go to regain his best form but is confident the South Korea star can hit the heights again this season.

The forward has scored five goals for Spurs this term, but they came in just two games.

And that means he has failed to score in 19 club fixtures during the current campaign.

Son suffered a facial fracture ahead of the World Cup and while he featured at Qatar 2022, he did not score a goal at the showpiece tournament.

It’s all a far cry from the impressive form that saw Son finish last season as the joint winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot award.

Spurs boss Conte was in no doubt of the importance of a rejuvenated Son to his club’s prospects ahead of their London derby away to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

