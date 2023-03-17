Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said on Thursday he does not expect to lose his job before the end of the season despite speculation over who will be his successor as Spurs manager.

Conte's contract expires at the end of the current campaign but there appears little intention on either side to extend the Italian's deal.

A poor start to March saw Tottenham exit both the FA Cup and Champions League, but they are in pole position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and could even go third this weekend with victory at Southampton.

Conte has only recently returned to his day-to-day duties in London after recovering in Italy from Gallbladder surgery.

"You asked me about the future and I said to you that you don't know what happens, because maybe the club can sack me," Conte said at his pre-match press conference.

