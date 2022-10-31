Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said his side must believe more in themselves after they fought back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday.

A vital win keeps Spurs third in the Premier League and stops the rot after back-to-back league defeats.

Conte looked like he might pay the price for making six changes with Tuesday’s crucial Champions League trip to Marseille in mind as Kieffer Moore struck either side of half-time for Bournemouth.

