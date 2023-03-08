Antonio Conte said he would try to transfer his energy to his players when he returns to the touchline for Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Milan on Wednesday following his recovery from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian manager has been absent from the dugout since Tottenham’s 1-0 first-leg last 16 defeat to Milan on February 14 with his assistant, Cristian Stellini, taking the reins.

Spurs host the seven-time European champions in the second leg on Wednesday, looking to overturn a deficit from the first meeting at the San Siro.

Conte told reporters on Tuesday he had been keeping in touch while he was recovering from his operation in Italy.

“But to be present is totally different,” he said.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...