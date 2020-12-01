Antonio Conte is in the firing line with another Champions League failure looming as his Inter side head to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday with their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage hanging by a thread.

The three-time European champions are bottom of Group B with just two points from four games, six points behind leaders Gladbach.

Real Madrid – the record 13-time winners – are one point behind the Germans in second place and three clear of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk with two matches to play.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta