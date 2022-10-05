Tottenham coach Antonio Conte lamented his side’s lack of firepower up front after Spurs played out a goalless Champions League draw away at Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s strike duo of Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min, who scored a combined 40 goals in the 2021-22 Premier League season, failed to take advantage of several clear chances and were frequently lambasted by the hostile home crowd.

While Conte credited his side’s performance in front of the Frankfurt fans, he regretted his side’s wasteful performance up front.

