Antonio Conte said he would have no hesitation in committing his long-term future to Tottenham if he were given the same backing that Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed at Liverpool.

Conte agreed an 18-month contract when he took over from the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, but the Italian has continually refused to pledge his long-term future to Tottenham.

He recently revealed that his future would be decided after an end-of-season meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici.

Conte, whose Tottenham team are fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League, has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain but last week he described the speculation as “fake news”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta