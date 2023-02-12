Tottenham assistant boss Cristian Stellini questioned his side’s mentality after they suffered a humiliating 4-1 Premier League loss away to Leicester on Saturday as Antonio Conte returned to the dug-out.

Spurs travelled to the King Power Stadium on the back of a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City.

But the fifth-placed team, with Conte urging his side on again after gallbladder surgery, endured a miserable afternoon in the Midlands as Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes scored for the struggling Foxes.

Rodrigo Bentancur had given Spurs an early lead but the Uruguayan was later forced off the field with a knee injury just days before Spurs face AC Milan in the Champions League.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt