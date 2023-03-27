Antonio Conte’s volatile Tottenham reign came to an almost inevitable end on Sunday as the intense Italian parted ways with the club “by mutual agreement” after 16 months in charge.

Conte, 53, arrived to take charge of the under-achieving Premier League outfit in November 2021.

After spending much of his time making veiled complaints about chairman Daniel Levy’s failure to back him sufficiently in the transfer market, it already seemed certain Conte would depart when his contract expired at the end of this season.

But the Italian appeared to make his position less tenable with an astonishing rant at his players after Tottenham blew a two-goal lead in a damaging 3-3 draw at bottom club Southampton earlier this month.

Although they remained fourth in the Premier League after that debacle, Spurs are in serious danger of missing out on Champions League qualification— fifth-placed Newcastle are two points behind, with two games in hand.

