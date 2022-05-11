Antonio Conte has accused Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of looking for an “excuse or an alibi” after he criticised Tottenham’s style of play following their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The result was a huge blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title — the Merseysiders are three points behind leaders Manchester City with only three games left to play this season.

Tottenham, who were dangerous on the break at Anfield, could even have come away with a victory.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta