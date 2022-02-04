Antonio Conte has passed scathing judgement on Tottenham’s recent history in the transfer market, saying they made “big mistakes” they cannot afford to repeat after the club offloaded four high-profile players on transfer deadline day.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who cost £55 million ($74 million) in 2019, returned to Lyon on loan while fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso headed to Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Spain winger Bryan Gil, who only signed for Spurs in July, went to Valencia on loan and Dele Alli signed for Everton on an initial free transfer, with add-ons that could go up to £40 million.

Tottenham manager Conte, who was appointed in November, said the departures showed Spurs had previously made errors in the transfer market.

