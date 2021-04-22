Inter coach Antonio Conte, whose club were among 12 involved in the failed European Super League project, believes UEFA needs to consider a possible better distribution of revenues.

Inter, AC Milan and Juventus on Wednesday reluctantly followed all six English clubs as well as Atletico Madrid in giving up on the closed European tournament, while continuing to push for change in world football.

Conte said that while sport should always be based on “meritocracy” and “traditions”, he believed the system of distribution of rights by the sport’s governing bodies needs to evolve.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta