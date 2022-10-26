Tottenham were denied a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Harry Kane’s strike deep into stoppage time was ruled out after a VAR review in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs now still need at least a point when they travel to Marseille on Tuesday to reach the knockout phase with all four sides in Group D still alive heading into matchday six.

A draw will also be enough for Sporting to go through when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.

