Antonio Conte has set high expectations for his first full season as Tottenham manager by declaring his ambition to win both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Italian previously described his achievement in getting Spurs into the top four last season as a “miracle.”

But after a summer of heavy investment with the signings of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster, Conte is aiming much higher this season.

“Why not Premier League and the Champions League?” Conte said with a smile ahead of his side’s first league game of the season at home to Southampton on Saturday.

“My target and the club’s target is to improve. It’s the process we started seven months ago. If you get a place in the Champions League it doesn’t mean you’ve achieved your target.”

