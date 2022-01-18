Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has expressed his dismay at the Premier League’s decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal.

The Gunners requested the postponement on the basis of not being able to field a team with 13 senior outfield players due to a number of injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have now had four league matches postponed in the past two months.

Spurs suffered an outbreak of coronavirus among their squad in December and Conte believes that should remain the only reason for calling matches off.

“I think that if the Premier League decides to postpone games for injury it means that maybe they have to try to make a best schedule and to reduce (the number of) games,” said Conte ahead of one his side’s rearranged games at Leicester on Wednesday.

