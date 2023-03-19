Conte slams ‘selfish’ Spurs players after Southampton draw

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte tore into his “selfish” players, saying they “didn’t want to play under pressure” after they squandered a chance to go third in the Premier League with a 3-3 draw Saturday away to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Spurs were on course to secure an important win in their quest for Champions League qualification when Ivan Perisic scored in the 74th minute after earlier goals by Pedro Porro and Harry Kane.

The visitors led 3-1 at that stage, after Che Adams had cancelled out Porro’s opener.

But the Saints hit back, with Theo Walcott cutting the deficit in the 77th minute before James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty extended Spurs’ winless run on the road to five matches.

