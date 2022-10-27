Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “damage” to football after he was sent off for protesting Harry Kane’s disallowed stoppage time strike in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.
Spurs looked set for the Champions League last 16 when the England captain scored in the 95th minute.
But after a review lasting over three minutes, the goal was disallowed for offside, sparking fury from Conte.
The Italian was shown a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, meaning he is likely to be banned from the touchline when Tottenham visit Marseille on Tuesday.
Conte’s men still lead Group D by a point from Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, but all four teams in the section can still qualify.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us