Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “damage” to football after he was sent off for protesting Harry Kane’s disallowed stoppage time strike in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs looked set for the Champions League last 16 when the England captain scored in the 95th minute.

But after a review lasting over three minutes, the goal was disallowed for offside, sparking fury from Conte.

The Italian was shown a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, meaning he is likely to be banned from the touchline when Tottenham visit Marseille on Tuesday.

Conte’s men still lead Group D by a point from Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, but all four teams in the section can still qualify.

Click here for full story