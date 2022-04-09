Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is capable of becoming one of the greatest strikers in history, not merely of his generation.

The 28-year-old is in sight of becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer and is 82 goals short of Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.

“I think he deserves an important position in the world of football,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s visit to Aston Villa.

