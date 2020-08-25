Antonio Conte will remain as Inter coach next season after a three hour crisis meeting with club president Steven Zhang and management, the Italian team said.
"The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project," Inter Milan said in a statement.
