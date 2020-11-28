Inter face a stiff test of their Serie A title ambitions at Sassuolo on Saturday after their European hopes were left hanging by a thread.

Antonio Conte’s side were pushed to the brink of group stage elimination from the Champions League after their 2-0 midweek home defeat to Real Madrid.

Inter turn their focus back to their push for a first league title since 2010, before next week’s European trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Inter, who are fifth, five points off leaders Milan, showed their shortcomings against La Liga champions Real at the San Siro.

“We need to work to bridge the gap and return to be being protagonists,” said Conte.

Sassuolo are second, two points behind league leaders Milan, who have a chance to consolidate their lead at home against struggling Fiorentina.

