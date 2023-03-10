Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he would “die for this club” until the end of the season but admitted the contract he signed at the start of his tenure was strange.

Poor recent results and the looming end of the Italian’s contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

But Conte urged “time and patience” on the eve of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest.

“If you ask me now am I ready now to die for this club? Yes,” he said on Friday. “Until the end I am ready to die for this club. But I am not so stupid to kill myself.”

Spurs, beaten in the FA Cup last week and dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Wednesday, are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

