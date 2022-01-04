Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday he is still waiting to hold talks with club chiefs over their plans for the January transfer window.
Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how to bolster his squad can be improved during the current window, which opened on Saturday.
