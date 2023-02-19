The award-winning Moveo Dance Company presents Missing: The Brothel of Strait Street – a contemporary dance performance that will take place at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta. The site-specific piece revolves around the building’s murky past. Once a bordello, The Splendid, located at the heart of Strait Street, has now become a time-capsule of salacious Maltese culture that will now house Moveo Dance Company’s upcoming performance between February 24 and 26.

Performed to small groups of people, audiences will move from room to room, each of which presenting choreographies by Moveo Dance Company members.

Here, company dancers explore the concept of that which eludes us in our lives. The promenade dance piece also gives audiences the chance to interact with the performers, thus giving spectators the option to become active participants of the piece.

Missing: The Brothel of Strait Street by Moveo Dance Company will be held from February 24-26. For tickets, visit moveodancecompany.com/book-now.html. This project is supported by Arts Council Malta. Missing is rated 18+.