A jewellery exhibition entitled Southern Depths and Northern Lights – Different Likeness by Gioia Clavenzani and Ivano Ghinelli, who form the artistic duo known as JAD, is currently on display at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

The works, inspired by the observation of the delicate creatures and glass sponges living under Antarctica, explores the contrasts offered by deep seas and surfaces of the North and South Pole, by darkness and light, by transparency and solidity and by strength and fragility.

The exhibition is being held at the courtyard of Palazzo de La Salle, Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta, from today to February 5. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm. For more information, visit www.jad-jewellery.com and www.artsmalta.org/events/ contemporary-jewellery-exhibition.