Tony Pace, a guitarist, composer, tutor and producer of radio programmes, has released a compilation album titled Contemporary Maltese Folk Music.

Inspired by Maltese folklore, the natural environment, history and Pace’s personal experiences, the album contains six tunes composed for classical guitar during the 1970s and recently recorded with a band featuring three guitars, bass and cajon. A music book was printed for those who would like to play the tunes.

One can obtain the CD and music only from Pace by messaging him on his Facebook page Tony Pace - Guitarist or sending him an e-mail on tonypace05 @gmail.com.