Well-known contemporary painter Catherine Cavallo has published a beautifully designed retrospective of her work. The book is a carefully curated collection presenting a chronological perspective of her artistic journey. An acclaimed and accomplished artist, Cavallo's work is rooted in observations of the everyday and inspired by the pockets of serenity she looks for amid the upheavals that life presents.

Among the many vivid pieces that grace the pages, her love of the outdoors is evident in her land and sea scapes, powerful subjects, and evocative figurative compositions.

The book gives a rare glimpse into her earlier works some of which were heavily influenced by her strong catholic beliefs and fascination with the more sorrowful aspects surrounding it. The triptychs are an excellent example of this period. The figurative works are results of observing life around her, both superficially and in great depth. While her ideas are mostly influenced by life in Malta, they have also been inspired by global social issues often expressing the plight of refugees, especially children.

Cavallo’s work has been exhibited extensively over the past 35 years, both locally and overseas, and her paintings currently grace many private and public collections. Her most recent exhibition, entitled ‘Serenity and Upheaval’ was held last December and many of the works exhibited can be found in the book. For a copy or an appointment to view Cavallo’s works e-mail the artist on goldine17@gmail.com.