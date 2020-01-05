Joshua Partridge from Flipboard, Leo Piumi from Philips and Victoria Ryan from Initiative UK are among the marketing experts who will discuss the latest trends in content marketing 0 distribution at the second edition of the Marketing Kingdom Malta, being held on March 6 in St Julian’s.

Kosta Petrov, from the P World, the organiser of the Marketing Kingdom Malta, said: “The marketing world is ever-changing as technology and trends are never stagnant. Marketing Kingdom Malta 2 will help marketers in Malta and in the region stay in tune with the latest developments in this dynamic industry. We have prepared an agenda that will help them stay ahead of the curve and connect with customers, reach their target audiences and boost conversions.”

Mr Partridge from Flipboard (formerly with Shazam) will share with the audience how to overcome the content distribution hurdle. Mr Piumi from Philips will explain how to create more successful content based on data, Ms Ryan from Initiative will share with the audience the tools and tactics to optimise content marketing, while Jesse Ringham from Serpentine Galleries will help marketeers shape their brand’s narrative.

Marketing Kingdom Malta 2 also includes a mini interactive workshop on how to solve one’s marketing problems within 48 hours with Maks and Abraham from the Pop Up Agency. This is a creative agency known for travelling the world and solving marketing communications problems within 48 hours. They have worked with clients such as Facebook, Coca Cola, KLM, Adidas and T-Mobile and developed a creative process that enables marketeers to go from problem to solution in only two days.

With annual editions in 14 countries around the world, Marketing Kingdom is one of the world’s leading marketing events. In Malta, this event is supported by marketing communications agency BPC as communications partner.

For more information, visit www.thepworld.com/event/marketing-kingdom-malta-2.