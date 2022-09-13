Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are “clear favourites” in this week’s Champions League Group D match, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim said on Monday on the eve of their game in Portugal.

“Tottenham are the clear favourites in the group. They are a team that have one of the best attacks in the world with a winning coach in Italy and England and world-class players,” said Amorim.

“They are strong in transitions, have a lot of quality on set pieces. We will have to be wary because they will punish us for the slightest mistake.”

Both teams won their opening match with Sporting top of the table after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and Tottenham winning 2-0 against Marseille.

“Of course the previous game increases our confidence,” continued Amorim, “but the pressure will in any case be on the Tottenham who will be favourites.”

More details here...