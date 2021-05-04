Continental Cars have launched an open week at their Ta' Xbiex showroom.

Running from May 3 till May 8, this Open Week is an opportunity for anyone looking to buy a new car, to enjoy unbeatable offers and great financing on VW, Audi, Porsche, SEAT vehicles in stock and the newly launched Cupra. Moreover, 0% deposit and part-exchange are available.

Open all day between 9am and 6pm at Continental Cars, Ta' Xbiex.