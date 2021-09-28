Italy and Argentina will face each other next June 2022, in a first meeting between the winners of the Euro and the Copa America, UEFA and CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday.

The European and South American governing bodies released a joint statement saying the game was planned “during the international window in June 2022 at a venue to be confirmed.”

“The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners,” the communique said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta