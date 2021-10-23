As customer deliveries of the new Continental GT Speed begin, Bentley Motors has released a new film capturing and celebrating the incredible dynamic ability of the GT Speed.
Called Continental Drift and filmed at an abandoned air base on the Italian island of Sicily, the film shows the scope of performance of Bentley’s pinnacle GT, including incredibly precise drifting through dramatic locations.
Watch the film at timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us