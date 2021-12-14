The Maltese Olympic Committee and the Malta Paralympic Committee have issued a plea to the Health Authorities to protect sports activity in Malta and Gozo despite the ongoing threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Health Authorities had decided to bring to a halt sports in Malta with athletes unable to compete or train in sports facilities due to the growing number of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the MOC and the MPC underlined the importance of ensuring the continuity of sports during the uncertain times precipitated by the prolonged persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whilst cognisant and respectful of the public health considerations and the consequential restrictions that may be put in place by the public health authorities from time to time to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MOC and MPC stress that due regard ought to be had to the negative impact that the imposition of severe restrictions and, or prohibitions on sports-related activities may have,” the statement said.

