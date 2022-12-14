Continuous glucose monitoring is being extended to patients aged up to 23 suffering type 1 diabetes, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Wednesday.

The free service was introduced 18 months ago as a pilot project for type 1 diabetes patients aged up to 16, with the patients and their parents being automatically informed by a wearable device when blood sugar levels fluctuate. The service was later extended to age 21.

Fearne made the announcement when he visited the diabetes department at Mater Dei Hospital. He said the system had been a success and complications among children were estimated to be down by some 80%.

He said the system will continue to be extended in due time.

In a reaction, the Malta Diabetes Association said that it was positive to see continuous glucose monitoring (Continuous glucose monitoring) extended.

It pointed out, however, that earlier this year the government had committed to extending the service to people aged up to 35 by the end of this year and to all persons living with type 1 by next year. This was confirmed by the minister in a reply to a parliamentary question in May.

"Unfortunately, and to our huge disappointment, this has not materialised. This leaves the majority of persons living with type 1 diabetes frustrated and still waiting to receive this important device. And unfortunately, there is no clear indication when they will receive this CGM", the association said.

"CGM is not a luxury but an important tool for persons living with type 1 diabetes to monitor and control their diabetes. We therefore urge the government to reconsider urgently their decision and to extend the CGMs as promised earlier this year." the association concluded.