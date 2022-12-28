Despite the extraordinary realities and unprecedented challenges brought forward by the COVID19 pandemic, this year, the government continued its investment towards Local and Regional councils. Throughout these years, we understood the important role of Local Government in being at the heart of Maltese and Gozitan localities.

After discussions with the Local and Regional councils, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government felt the need for an evaluation on service operation including both challenges and opportunities for Local Government. Consequently, in August 2022, a consultation document was launched with regards to a New Strategy for Local Government. This strategy is based on four principal themes: Good and Effective Governance, Strengthening of Regions, Localities with a Cleaner Environment and Local Councils closer to the people. In November 2022, the consultation meetings with Regional and their respective Local Councils were concluded. These meetings served as a way for suggestions from Local Councils and citizens to be brought forward.

This year, the Government allocated €5.75 million for financial schemes for Local Councils. The main aim of these schemes is for Local Councils to have the necessary tools in addressing the needs of our localities and residents. One of these financial schemes was to fund the maintenance of major infrastructural projects carried out by the Central Government in our communities in a good condition.

22 Local Councils were granted the sum of €771,000 between them, from the ‘Development and Improvement of Playing Fields’ scheme which was also issued from the Local Government Division. This scheme shows the Government’s commitment in providing families with spaces for recreation and sports - two important factors that improve the quality of life of our residents.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government also recognised the challenges faced by Local Councils in assuring an equal quality of life for all residents. Therefore, the scheme for the financing of Capital Projects was launched. Such a scheme assisted Local Councils in providing equal conditions to all residents.

In November 2022, a plan for the construction of 60km of residential roads was announced. This plan offers a consultation space for Local Councils in the planning of works being done in our localities. This plan will be assisting in a more effective and efficient implementation when improving the quality of residential roads.

An expression of interest was also launched for Regional Councils to benefit from a scheme for the development and improvement of automatic public conveniences in Maltese and Gozitan localities. This scheme will help in introducing public conveniences with the latest technological systems. Consequently, this will assist in having public conveniences offering adequate hygiene, security, and accessibility.

Throughout this year, a continuous investment was made on training Local and Regional Council members. The Local Government is committed to continue to invest in the strengthening of Regional and Local Council structures to better serve our residents. Another training programme that was launched is the EloGE program, which is a label given to local councils for practicing and reaching an excellent level of good governance. Besides being trained on good governance practices, members were also advised on how to submit their application for the reward. This training goes hand in hand with one of the 4 principles in the National Strategy for Local Government.

Local Council members responsible for the implementation of projects, attended a training programme funded through Norwegian funds, based on administrative knowledge and the efficient implementation of local projects in urban localities. The aim of this project is to address challenges of physical, economic, and social regeneration in urban localities.

Local Government will remain committed towards promoting and preserving our national cultural heritage. As a matter of fact, it was announced that the Southern Regional Council will host the title of ‘Region of Culture’ for 2023. The Directorate for Local Government, Strategy and Policy Implementation awarded the Southern Region €250,000 to finance the project. The main aim of this is to improve and promote Maltese culture and the unique cultural heritage in our localities.

In conclusion, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government is determined to continue providing the Local Government Sector with the necessary tools to improve on the good that already exists and to ensure that all operations are carried out in the most efficient and effective manner.

