Thousands of contraband cigarettes have been seized by Customs and the Police after a tip-off led them to a raid on a garage in Mqabba.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Customs Department said an anonymous caller informed Żurrieq Police Station on Monday afternoon that cigarettes were being stored and sold illegally from a garage in Mqabba. The police informed Customs and an inspection was carried out.

8,060 cigarettes were seized, 3,560 of which were evidently identified as contraband cigarettes with the rest requiring further investigation.

The Customs Department thanked the public for information. Anyone with similar information may phone on 2568 5124.