A 20-foot container containing 9,500 one litre bottles of contraband vodka was intercepted by customs at the Freeport.

The container, which was supposed to be carrying sacks of gypsum powder, left Odessa and was destined for El Khoms in Libya with a stop in Malta.

The tax due on the bottles amounts to €62,000.

The department is investigating and collaborating with international customs offices on the case.