Contract has existed for a long time, certainly since the times of ancient Rome, although at that time it was formulated differently. It was long after that contract theory descended into an analysis of the component parts of contract, that of an offer and an acceptance, what is often known as the meeting of minds (consensus ad idem).

Contract can take many forms. There is the obvious idea of formal contracts such as ‘sale’, ‘lease’ or ‘donation’. Then there are less obvious contracts, like the subscription to a music streaming service, or the entering into a private car park for a fee.

Contract is everywhere.

Whatever the case, contract has always been driven by one central, fundamental idea, to confer power to the will of two or more parties into a contractual relationship, and consolidate it into a legally binding framework of rights and obligations, enforceable in a court of law. The term itself is derived from the Latin term contra here, which means ‘to draw together, combine, make an agreement’.

The sovereignty of will in contract has been described as an integral part of personal liberty. This is why voluntariness in contract is key – a concept omnipresent in all systems of contract, starting from ancient Roman law, to British philosophy, the code Napoléon and the Maltese Civil Code of today.

It will come as no surprise that contracts signed under duress, violence and fraud can be successfully challenged in court.

The case in the names of Maria Speranza Buttigieg et v Cutajar JS (Holdings Limited), decided last Tuesday by the Court of Appeal, was an attempt by plaintiff to seek the invalidation of a contract of sale entered into by an individual she had subsequently inherited, under the allegation that the seller had signed the contract under error, fraud and/or moral violence, perpetrated by respondent company.

In a 33-page judgment, dated July 11, 2013, the Civil Court, First Hall, stated that it was not convinced that the seller’s consent was vitiated by error or fraud, but it did find that the contract was afflicted by moral violence. Consequently, it ordered its rescission.

Respondent company was not too happy with this pronouncement, and appealed to the Court of Appeal, seeking the revocation and the annulment of the judgment of the First Court.

One generally cannot claim fraud just because the ‘pastizzi’ bought are not the ‘best on the island’ as they would have been superlatively advertised by their vendor

In its judgment of June 25, the Court of Appeal started by examining in detail the principle of ‘moral violence’ as a vice of consent.

It stated that moral violence can indeed lead to the rescission of a contract, so long as it is grave and unjust, and naturally – determining in the giving of consent.

Not every threat is sufficient; it has to be such that it triggers in what would be described as ‘a reasonable person’ the fear that harm will be caused to his person or his property or to a close relative (the spouse, or of a descendant or an ascendant). The law also specifies that mere reverential fear towards any one of the parents or other ascendants or towards one’s spouse shall not be sufficient to invalidate a contract, if no violence has been used. Moreover, not every state of doubt or mere anxiety in the person giving consent will lead to an invalid contract. In fact, the party alleging violence must show that committing to the obligation in contract was the only way for him to get away from the threat of violence to be perpetrated.

The Court of Appeal considered that the purchaser had certainly devised a meticulous plan in order to acquire the seller’s property. Indeed, it could be said that the seller had not received a fair deal, or rather, a full equivalent of what he was granting (known in the legal world as ‘laesio’), but that did not mean that there was in any way violent behaviour.

The contract was signed and published in the seller’s home, and in an environment that did not indicate any fear or violence. Therefore – the Court of Appeal considered – it could not agree with the First Court that the contract was afflicted by violence.

That might have been the end for the plaintiff’s efforts to seek the rescission of the contract, had there not been another twist in the plot, worthy of a Stephen King thriller.

Whereas the Court of Appeal could not establish violence, it stated that it could conclude that the seller’s consent was indeed vitiated not by violence, but by fraud.

Simply put, fraud is the intention to deceive. Fraud is not presumed and must be proven.

The law states in article 981 of the Civil Code that fraud shall be a cause of nullity of the agreement when the artifices practised by one of the parties were such that without them the other party would not have contracted. Puffery is not fraud, unless it is accompanied by deceitful conduct, therefore, one generally cannot claim fraud simply because the pastizzi bought are not the ‘best on the island’ as they would have been superlatively advertised by their vendor.

There must be an element of seriousness, gravity and deceit, without which one would not have contracted.

In this case, the Court of Appeal was satisfied that the events that led to the publication of the contract of sale were carefully manoeuvred by the respondent company, so that the seller would be tricked to transfer his property. It noted a series of acts that demonstrated a precise plot to deceive the seller. The plan devised was careful, aggressive and tenacious. According to the Court of Appeal, this did not constitute violence, but it did equal to fraud.

Hence, the seller’s consent was indeed vitiated, not through violence, as decided by the Civil Court, First Hall, but through fraud. Therefore, the judgment of the First Court could be confirmed, albeit for different reasons.

As a result, it confirmed the judgment of the Civil Court, First Hall, and ordered that the contract be rescinded.

Carlos Bugeja is a senior associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.