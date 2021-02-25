Talks with Neymar over a new contract are “on track”, while discussions with Kylian Mbappe are still ongoing, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said on Thursday.

The French champions’ two star forwards – the world’s two most expensive players – are both out of contract in June 2022.

Several media reports have suggested that an agreement with Neymar has already been reached.

