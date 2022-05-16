The authorities are to take action against a contractor who abandoned works on an extension of Omm il-Ħniena cemetery in Mellieħa after completing excavation works, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Monday.

The excavation works at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery in Mellieħa. (Robert Cutajar/Facebook)

The minister had announced the cemetery extension project in 2019, but three years on, the cemetery only features a large hole along the length of one of its sides. The extension was to feature 68 private graves and eight 'paupers' graves'.

Replying to a question by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar, the minister said that after the contractor abandoned the project, the Foundation for Medical Services took over over to ensure that the works were completed. It will also take action to ensure that the contractor is fined as indicated by the Contracts Department.

Officials are making preparations linked to the pending works, including construction, lighting and CCTV before issuing a fresh call for a new contractor to complete the project.