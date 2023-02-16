Updated 2.15pm

A contractor working in Mellieħa knocked out power for the whole of Gozo on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Enemalta said the contractor, working for third parties, had hit high-voltage cables supplying Gozo.

The incident happened at about 11.15am and by 2.15pm power was restored all across the island, a spokesperson for Enemalta said.

"We restored electricity supply to our customers in Gozo through an alternative connection, after we tested it to make sure it was not impacted by today's incident when another two cables supplying the island were severely damaged by third-party trenching works in Mellieħa."

Meanwhile, engineers and technicians are working to repair the damaged 33kV cables as soon as possible and short electricity supply interruptions in parts of Gozo may be required later on Thursday, Enemalta said.

The incident happened a day after unplanned power cuts were reported across several parts of Malta and eight days after almost all of Malta and Gozo were left without power amid a raging storm.

An image on Enemalta's site shows the extent of the outage.