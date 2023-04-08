In a country aiming to sustain top-quality growth and attract top-quality investment, there is an unwavering need to further regulate one of its main economic sectors.

To date, the only licence that regulates the building industry is the Mason’s Licence. Given the importance of the construction industry for our economy but also for society in general this was a situation we set out to rectify as soon as the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) was set up.

Construction sites are already regulated by certain rules. However, the complex nature of the industry nowadays renders such rules insufficient for today’s needs.

We have launched a public consultation about the licensing of contractors in the construction industry. A bold and necessary step to strengthen the regulatory framework.

In fact, the proposals seek to clearly distinguish between different operators and roles at a construction site – the excavator, the demolisher and the builder. Individuals willing to undertake any one of such functions will require a specific licence.

The plan is for the licencing process to commence by June when the BCA will start to accept applications with an interim system in place for those who are currently providing any one service. The licensing system will be fully in place by no later than January 2025.

This system will ensure that any operator delivering one of the three services in the construction industry goes through a formation process and receives training and guidance to understand the risks and responsibilities involved.

Indeed, this licensing system places significant responsibility on anyone setting foot on a construction site to carry out work related to these three main sectors. It is a preventive measure which will serve as an important deterrent. Every operator will now understand that overstepping his duties, acting carelessly, or irresponsibly, will be jeopardising his/her livelihood.

Thus, the system will have a significant effect in instilling a culture of compliance. It certainly shifts the BCA’s enforcement approach from one which is reactive, revolving around supervision, to a proactive approach able to generate a professional sectorial environment.

A Stop Notice, which is the primary tool currently possessed by the authority, only temporarily stops the guilty contractor from working on that particular site where they would have committed an infringement.

The proposed possibility to revoke/suspend a licence will see the contractor unable to carry on with works on any site under his supervision in Malta and Gozo. This is the fundamental shift in the reform put forward for consultation.

The proposed reform fits well with a wide vision for continued sustainable growth. Regulation does not stifle growth, it breeds a different, controlled and sensible sense of growth whose impact is more positive and whose gains are more long-lasting. The major change in this reform is the clear distinction that will be drawn between professional and unprofessional operators.

I welcome the positive response to the reform from major stakeholders in the construction industry, clearly suggesting public policy direction and public sentiment are aligned. All this while keeping in mind that the construction industry is there to meet our needs and that all of us need its end product.

The government’s vision for the sector is clearly laid out in the consultation document. We look forward to the public’s involvement, clear feedback and suggestions.

Thus, whether you are an operator or an end user in the construction industry, you are invited to participate and contribute to the public consultation which will end on April 21. Visit kostruzzjoni.gov.mt or send an email to consultation.construction@gov.mt.

Jesmond Muscat is CEO of the Building & Construction Authority.