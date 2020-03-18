The contractor working on a site where a section of road collapsed on Wednesday is also behind excavation works which are suspected of being linked to a fatal building collapse earlier this month.

Ludwig Dimech, of LK limited, confirmed when contacted by Times of Malta, that he was the contractor behind the works at a site on Triq Ivo Muscat Azzopardi in St Julian's.

A section of that residential road collapsed into an underlying construction site shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

The St Julian's site before the collapse of the residential road.

Mr Dimech was among six people questioned by police in connection with the collapse of a family home in Ħamrun on March 2 which killed 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

Police and court experts investigating the fatal Ħamrun building collapse are examining tracks left behind at the scene to try to establish whether excavation machinery was used too close to the family home.

A 54-year-old mother of two was found dead after her family home came crashing down into a neighbouring excavation site earlier this month.

Meanwhile, police are also looking into the collapse in St Julian's, however no one was hurt in the incident.

The site owner, Tommy Mifsud of Ta' Dernis properties, said that the "road collapsed" in the morning.

An eye witness said people on balconies near the site "were screaming" and that it felt "like an earthquake".